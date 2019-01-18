Police: Man steals sand truck in Newton, crashes into utility pole

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man faces charges after police say he stole a sand truck Friday in Newton and crashed it into a pole.

Officers responded to the area about 6 a.m. after a report from a city worker than someone had stolen his sand truck while he was inside a restaurant eating breakfast.

Soon after, police say they found the truck crashed into a utility pole, and the suspect was found bleeding nearby.

Police believe the person who stole the truck may also have broken into some cars in the area.

Officers say several cars were broken into.

People who live in the are can’t believe this all happened.

“It’s safe. It’s shocking to find out that five in the morning on a Friday they can take somebody’s car,” said restaurant owner Billy Kourtis.

Sharon Reilly, whose car was broken into, said: “I was just a little discombobulated that somebody would come near our house, and into our driveway, and into our car, and sit in my seat and go through it. It’s a weird feeling.”

