TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (WHDH) — A man stole a trailer containing 42,000 pounds of pistachios that were then put into smaller bags for resale, authorities said.

A routine audit by the Touchstone Pistachio Company in Tulare County, California in June revealed that tens of thousands of pistachios were missing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities launched an investigation and discovered Friday the tractor-trailer containing the pistachios had been moved from the Montemayor Trucking lot in Delano to a nearby lot, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives reportedly found that the pistachios were being moved from 2,000-pound sacks into smaller bags for resale.

The remaining pistachios were returned to the Touchstone Pistachio company.

Alberto Montemayor, of Montemayor Trucking, was arrested in connection with this incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (559) 733-6218.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)