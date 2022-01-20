(WHDH) — A man wanted in connection with the theft of an $8,000 guitar from a music store in Canada stole the instrument by hiding it down his pants, authorities said.

Surveillance video shared Wednesday by York Regional Police showed the suspect playing with a Gibson Custom Shop 60th Anniversary ’59 Les Paul Standard electric guitar in a store in the Toronto area last month.

The suspect could then be seen pushing the guitar down his pants and concealing the body of the instrument with his shirt before walking out of the store.

Police say the suspect fled the area in a car that was being driven by another man.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact York police investigators.

