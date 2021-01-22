Police: Man stole car before crashing it during pursuit with officers in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man stole a running car outside of a convenience store before leading officers on a pursuit that came to a crashing end in Brockton Thursday night, police said.

Officers responding to a report of an attempted car theft at the Speedway gas station on North Pearl Street around 10 p.m. learned that the suspect was unsuccessful at the gas station but did manage to jump into a running Kia Rio outside of the 7-Eleven on Oak Street Extension, according to Brockton police.

Officers located the stolen vehicle and began pursuing it before it crashed into a Honda Accord at North Main and Battles street, police said.

A man and woman inside the Honda were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect who police say stole the Kia along with a female passenger were also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s name has not been released and police have not said if he is facing charges.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

