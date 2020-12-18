Police: Man stole car that was left warming up in Wareham driveway

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man was arrested after police say he stole a car that was left warming up in a driveway in Wareham on Friday morning.

Cory A. Reid, 36, is facing charges including larceny of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property in excess of $1,200, according to the Wareham Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of motor vehicle theft in the area of Swifts Beach shortly before 9:30 a.m. spoke with a homeowner who said they had left their car running for a few minutes before noticing that it had disappeared, police said.

About four hours later, an officer spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Marion Road and pulled Reid over.

An investigation remains ongoing.

