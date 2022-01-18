TIFFIN, Ohio (WHDH) — A man allegedly stole a car while a passenger was asleep inside it in Tiffin, Ohio on Saturday afternoon.

Findlay police contacted Tiffin police around 1:15 p.m. to advise them that a stolen white Audi was heading toward their city and that a passenger had been asleep in the backseat of the car at the time of the theft.

The passenger had woken up and was able to alert police to the stolen vehicle’s location via text message as it neared Tiffin, police said.

Just before 1:30 p.m., officers identified the stolen car and attempted to make a traffic stop on U.S. 224; however, the driver, later identified as Justin M. Vaugn, failed to stop and continued to flee eastbound, police added.

The pursuit went over the county line, where police say officers performed a slow-speed vehicle termination maneuver, ending the pursuit.

Seneca County Sheriff’s deputies took Vaughn into custody.

He is facing charges of felony aggravated robbery, kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle, and fleeing and eluding police.

The passenger was unharmed, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)