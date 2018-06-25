Police: Man stole cellphone in Fall River, demanded $100 to give it back

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of stealing a woman’s iPhone in Wareham and demanding $100 to give it back is facing a receiving stolen property charge, officials said.

A woman walked into the Wareham Police Department about 5:35 p.m. Saturday to report that her iPhone had been stolen from a McDonald’s in Fall River and the man who had it contacted her and told her he’d return it to her for $100, according to a release issued by Wareham police Monday.

After agreeing to meet the man, Wareham police officers in an unmarked car followed her to the meeting and confronted Mark Avery, 43, of Fall River, and recovered her cellphone.

Avery was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property valued above $250.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court.

