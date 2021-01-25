Police: Man stole from NH home, set it on fire

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting a New Hampshire home on fire and burgling it last week, Somersworth police said Monday.

Officials responding to a Tate’s Brook Road residence at 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 19 found a single-family home on fire, police said. No one was injured and the building suffered moderate damage, officials said.

After investigating, police determined the fire had been set and various items had been stolen from the house. After obtaining a warrant, police arrested Darien J. Young, 27, on Jan. 22 on charges of arson of an occupied building, burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

Young was arraigned in Strafford Superior Court Monday and is being held pending a future court date.

