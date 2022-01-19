WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Charlton man stole money from a damaged vehicle that had been involved in a shooting and a crash in Worcester on Tuesday night, police said.

Two men had been sitting in a car in the area of Perry Avenue around 9:15 p.m. when shots were fired into the vehicle, according to Worcester police.

They were involved in a crash shortly after the shooting and left the vehicle, police said.

One of the gunshot victims was transported to a hospital by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The second injured man was found inside an area residence but reportedly declined medical attention.

Responding officers learned that Danny Lloyd, 36, of Charlton, was passing by when he decided to enter the vehicle that the victims had fled from and steal money, police said.

Officers stopped Lloyd and placed him under arrest on a charge of larceny over $1,200.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

