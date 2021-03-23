Police: Man stole more than $60K worth of plumbing, electrical materials from Amazon building in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say he stole more than $60,000 worth of plumbing and electrical materials from an Amazon warehouse that is under renovation in Hingham.

Michael J. Ryan, 40, of Plymouth, was arraigned Monday on charges including breaking and entering in the nighttime, larceny from a building, vandalizing property, trespassing, and possession of Class B and E substances, according to the Hingham Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a massive theft at 100 Industrial Park Road on the morning of March 1 found hinges that had been sheared off of a locked gate, according to the Hingham Police Department.

Investigators say Ryan used a vehicle with an attached trailer to enter the warehouse and that he spray-painted the windows to prevent anyone from seeing inside.

Ryan then allegedly used a forklift and mechanical lift to remove all the copper piping that had been installed in the ceilings and to move pallets containing 36 spools of electrical wire. Locked tool containers that belonged to several contractors were also broken into and raided.

In total, Ryan robbed the warehouse of $27,500 worth of plumbing materials, $18,700 worth of

electrical materials, and $17,250 worth of tools, according to police.

Ryan was arrested at his home at 5:15 a.m. on Monday and was reportedly found to be in possession of Suboxone and Xanax pills.

An investigation remains ongoing.

