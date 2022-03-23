MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) – A man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after police say he stole a Boston Children’s Hospital shuttle bus and led officers on a high-speed chase that ended 30 miles south of the city in Mansfield.

An unattended, empty shuttle bus was stolen from Blackfan Circle just before 1 p.m. and troopers started pursuing the driver after spotting the vehicle speeding down Interstate 95 south at more than 80 mph, law enforcement officials said.

Bewildered hospital guests were stunned to learn that the incident unfolded in just a matter of seconds.

“You know you’re not supposed to take stuff that’s not yours,” one woman said. “There’s too many other resources if you need a ride…I just hope that the person gets help.”

The driver who operates the bus inadvertently left the keys inside and the suspect, who was wearing a Boston Children’s Hospital pass, jumped behind the wheel and peeled away, officials added.

The suspect, 32-year-old Andre Biggs, of Providence, was arrested in Mansfield after he stopped outside of a home on West Street and attempted to hide under a truck that was parked in the driveway, state police said.

Biggs is due to be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on charges including theft of a motor vehicle and reckless operation, among other offenses.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

