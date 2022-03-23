MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after police say he stole a Boston Children’s Hospital shuttle bus and led officers on a high-speed chase that ended 30 miles south of the city in Mansfield.

An unattended, empty shuttle bus was stolen from Blackfan Circle just before 1 p.m. and troopers started pursuing the driver after spotting the vehicle speeding down the highway at more than 80 mph, law enforcement officials said.

Bewildered hospital guests were stunned to learn that incident unfolded in a matter of seconds.

“You know you’re not supposed to take stuff that’s not yours,” one woman said. “There’s too many other resources if you needed a ride…I just hope that the person gets help.”

The driver who operates bus inadvertently left the keys inside and the suspect, who was wearing a Boston Children’s Hospital pass, jumped behind the wheel and peeled away, officials added.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested moments after pulling into a parking lot in Mansfield. It’s not clear if police have filed charges.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Suspect in custody after stealing an empty Childrens Hospital shuttle bus and leading police on a 30 mile chase that ended in Mansfield when the suspect pulled into a parking lot and was arrested #7News pic.twitter.com/tJ5xaFLsfh — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 23, 2022

