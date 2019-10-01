Police: Man stopped for distracted driving had 220 pounds of pot in pickup truck

(WHDH) — A man who police stopped for distracted driving was arrested after a K9 uncovered 220 pounds of marijuana in his pickup truck, officials said.

Deputies responding to a report of a traffic violation on I-285 in Jonesboro, Georgia, stopped a white Dodge Ram rental vehicle for failure to maintain lane and distracted driving, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

A K9 team was called and made a positive alert on the vehicle, prompting a search that resulted in the discovery of 220 pounds of marijuana in a wooden crate on the back of the truck, officials said.

The marijuana is worth an estimated $523,600 to $616,000, the Clayton Daily News reported.

The driver, Mario Pereina Escobedo, 30, of Vallejo, California, is charged with trafficking marijuana, distracted driving and improper lane change.

Pereira Escobedo was ordered held on the trafficking charge.

He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 24.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)