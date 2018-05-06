HAVERHILL, Mass. (WHDH) – Police confirmed a 68-year-old man was struck by an SUV in Haverhill on Sunday.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. near Main Street and 18th Avenue.

The victim was taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries. He is in critical condition.

Investigation suggests the man was walking across Main Street in the area of 18th Avenue when the SUV hit him.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Authorities are investigating.

