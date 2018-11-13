Police: Man struck, killed by train in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was walking along a stretch of tracks in Waltham Tuesday morning was struck and killed by a commuter rail train, authorities said.

Officers responding to the area of Massasoit Street for a report of a person possibly hit by a train about 8:45 a.m. found a 35-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Transit police.

The man, whose name was not made public, was said to be trespassing on the right of way when he was hit by an inbound Fitchburg Line train.

Foul play is not suspected, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

