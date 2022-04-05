(WHDH) — A man who allegedly struck and killed his wife with an SUV inside an airport parking garage moments after they returned from vacationing together was arrested Monday afternoon on a vehicular homicide charge, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash at the 615 North Parking Plaza at Salk Lake International Airport in Utah around 2:40 p.m. found 29-year-old Charlotte Sturgeon suffering from critical injuries, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Sturgeon was taken to an area hospital, where she died after undergoing lifesaving treatment.

During a subsequent investigation, police say they were able to determine that Shawn Christopher Sturgeon had intentionally driven over his wife on the second-level of the garage. He then allegedly drove to the airport parking payment booths with his injured wife in the SUV and asked for help.

The couple had just returned to the city from a vacation, according to investigators.

Sturgeon was later booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of automobile homicide – criminal negligence DUI of alcohol/drugs.

The incident remains under investigation.

A PIO will brief media around 5:15 PM at the media staging area. There is no safe area for media to gather video or photos without impacting airport operations or the crime scenes. As such, we are releasing these photographs from our crime scenes. #slc #SaltLakeCity #slcpd pic.twitter.com/P7Y24mYCKH — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) April 4, 2022

