EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was taken into custody after he crashed into several cruisers during a pursuit that ended outside of the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a possible emotionally disturbed person outside an Infiniti QZ60 on the ramp from Route 60 to Route 1 south in Revere around 7:15 a.m. observed the man in question get back into his vehicle and drive onto the highway, according to Massachusetts State Police

The suspect, whose name has not been released, allegedly refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit was later terminated when the suspect exited the highway onto Carter Street in Chelsea, struck a civilian vehicle, and drove down a dead-end street.

Troopers attempted to box in the suspect’s vehicle, but he evaded capture and struck three state police cruisers, cruisers driven by officers from Chelsea and Everett, and several other civilian vehicles, state police said.

After driving onto the casino grounds, the suspect allegedly got out of his vehicle and attempted to fight troopers who were giving chase. A Taser was said to be deployed and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for evaluation and troopers followed the ambulance.

State police did not say if anyone was injured during the pursuit.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

We have one person in custody following a pursuit that just ended in the vicinity of the Everett casino. Suspect fled from one of our lieutenants and led us on a pursuit, during which the suspect struck several cruisers. We will have more info later this morning. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 5, 2022

