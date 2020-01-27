Police: Man sucker punches commuter, steals his sunglasses at Back Bay T stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing charges after allegedly attacking and robbing a man for his sunglasses at Back Bay Station Saturday, police said.

Transit officers responding to reports of a robbery at Back Bay Station at 9:30 a.m. found a 62-year-old man who said another man punched him in the back of the head, police said. The victim said the attacker punched him several more times and took his sunglasses, according to police.

Officers allegedly saw a man who matched the description of the attacker on Summer and Chauncy streets at noon and found out he had numerous warrants for his arrest. The man, later identified as Anthony Zaniboni, 33, allegedly had the victim’s sunglasses and admitted to the robbery.

Zaniboni was arrested on warrants for assault and battery on a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property and trespassing.

