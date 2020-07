BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing life-threatening injuries after being shot in Roxbury, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a man being shot near 718 Shawmut Ave around 9:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

No other information was immediately available. The shooting is under investigation.

