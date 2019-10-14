Police: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing near TD Garden in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officers are investigating a stabbing near the TD Garden that left a man with life-threatening injuries Monday, Boston police said.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing by 75 Causeway St. found a man with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other information on the man’s condition was immediately available.

The stabbing is under investigation.

