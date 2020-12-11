Police: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in construction machinery rollover in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man suffered life-threatening injuries when a large piece of construction equipment fell down an embankment in Saugus Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to reports a vehicle had rolled over on Woodland Avenue at 5:20 p.m. found the operator, a 57-year-old man, trapped in the rollover, police said. The man had been working on his private property, according to police.

Firefighters freed the man and began CPR, and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)