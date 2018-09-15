Police: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester Saturday night that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

A man shot in the area 575 Blue Hill Ave. was taken to a Boston hospital with what were considered life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

No additional information was immediately available.

