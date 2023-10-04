BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been rushed to the hospital with what were considered life-threatening injuries after a violent assault in Roxbury early Wednesday morning.

The attack occurred on Harrison Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

