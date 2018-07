BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot in Roxbury Saturday afternoon, police confirmed.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Saturday on Homestead Street, according to authorities.

Police say the man suffered life-threatening injuries.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Commissioner Evans on scene of a shooting in Roxbury, expect to hear from him soon #7News pic.twitter.com/oNtDlW5X5M — Kaitlin McCulley (@KaitlinMcCulley) July 7, 2018

