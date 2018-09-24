Police: Man suffers medical emergency, dies in car crash

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a driver suffered a medical emergency just before he was killed in a crash.

Authorities say a pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Michael Sureau hit another truck on Interstate 290 west in Northborough on Sunday night. Sureau was transported to a Worcester hospital where he was pronounced dead. The nature of the medical emergency was not disclosed.

Police say the driver of the other car is from Johnston, Rhode Island, and suffered minor injuries. That person’s name was not released.

Police cleared the scene around 9:30 p.m.

