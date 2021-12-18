DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing a truck head-on into another car in Dracut Friday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on the 1100 block of Merrimack Avenue at 6:30 p.m. found a Dodge Ram had collided with a Honda Accord, police said. The driver of the Ram had been ejected and was taken to the hospital, and the driver of the Accord, a 24-year-old Lawrence woman, was also taken to the hospital.

After speaking with witnesses, officers determined the Ram crossed the double line twice to pass cars before crossing again and hitting the Accord head-on, police said. Police allegedly found THC cartridges in the Ram and searched for a passenger who was seen fleeing the crash, but did not find them, officials said.

The driver of the Ram, identified as Aiden Maguire, 18, of Lowell, was charged with reckless driving, possession of an open container of marijuana, failing to wear a seat belt and a marked lanes violation.

