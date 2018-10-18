Police: Man swipes 5 cases of Bud Light in ‘textbook beer run’

Police in Texas are searching for a man who they say walked into a convenience store and swiped five cases of Bud Light during a “textbook beer run.”

The “beer baron” entered a store in the 5000 block of Little School Road and took off, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Surveillance images showed the man running off with what appeared to 18-packs of the popular brew.

He fled the scene in a gray Dodge pickup truck, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact police at 817-459-6054.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)