MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man said to be armed barricaded himself inside an apartment in Manchester, New Hampshire for more than six hours before being taken into custody early Friday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a domestic dispute on Maple Street around 12:15 a.m. learned that the victim had escaped but the suspect, 36-year-old Gregory Spillane, had fired a gunshot inside the apartment and barricaded himself, according to Manchester police.

A SWAT team was deployed around 1 a.m. as negotiators worked to make contact with Spillane.

He was taken into custody several hours later, police said.

Spillane faces the charges of reckless conduct, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

