Police: Man taken into custody for breaking into Seaport business, stealing liquor

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arrested early Saturday morning after breaking into a business in Boston’s Seaport district to steal liquor, police said.

Officers responding to a reported break-in at the Barking Crab on Sleeper Street allegedly found the man stealing bottles, according to police.

The suspect fell and cut himself on broken bottles as he tried to run away from officers, police said

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries but was not seriously injured.

