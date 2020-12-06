Police: Man taken into custody on intent to murder charge for Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - An East Boston man is in custody after police say he shot a man in Dorchester on Friday.

Officers responding to a radio call for a person shot near Parkman Street around at 2:16 a.m. found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, police arrested Irwin Garcia, 31, in the area of East Eagle Street around 1 p.m. on a warrant out of Dorchester District Court for assault with intent to murder, officials said.

No additional information was immediately available.

