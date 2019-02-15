Police: Man taped dog’s legs and mouth, left it to die in ditch

(WHDH) — A man is facing animal abuse charges after authorities say an abandoned dog was found alive in a ditch with its mouth and legs bound with electrical tape.
Paul Garcia, 39, allegedly wrapped a dachshund’s legs and mouth with tape before tossing it from a stopped vehicle into a ditch, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
The dog, named Jimmy, was rescued about 12 hours later by a passing deputy. He was said to be cold, starving, and suffering from a possible concussion.
Sheriff Dave Marshak told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that temperatures were in the low teens on the night before the dog was rescued.
Jimmy, who was not owned by Garcia, “is doing much better, according to Marshak’s office.
Garcia has been ordered held on $50,000 bond. He is charged with felony animal abuse, as well as armed criminal action.
Investigators are working to track down Jimmy’s owners. Anyone with information is asked to contact 636-797-5515.
An investigation is ongoing.
