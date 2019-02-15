Police: Man taped dog’s legs and mouth, left it to die in ditch

(WHDH) — A man is facing animal abuse charges after authorities say an abandoned dog was found alive in a ditch with its mouth and legs bound with electrical tape.

Paul Garcia, 39, allegedly wrapped a dachshund’s legs and mouth with tape before tossing it from a stopped vehicle into a ditch, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The dog, named Jimmy, was rescued about 12 hours later by a passing deputy. He was said to be cold, starving, and suffering from a possible concussion.

WE NEED YOUR HElP. Do you recognize this dog? He was dumped near Old Highway M & Schneider Road. His mouth and paws were taped. He was cold, starving & possibly had a concussion. He's at a hospital & is doing better now. If you have info about his owners, call 636-797-5515. pic.twitter.com/LyO5f41o8M — Jefferson County, MO Sheriff's Office (@JeffCoMoSheriff) February 14, 2019

Sheriff Dave Marshak told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that temperatures were in the low teens on the night before the dog was rescued.

Jimmy, who was not owned by Garcia, “is doing much better, according to Marshak’s office.

“Jimmy” is doing much better. This is a look at him at the animal hospital where he’s being treated.

We want to get him back to his owners. Right now he is NOT available for adoption.

Please call 636-797-5515 if you know his family. pic.twitter.com/8c4OxlhtEt — Jefferson County, MO Sheriff's Office (@JeffCoMoSheriff) February 14, 2019

Garcia has been ordered held on $50,000 bond. He is charged with felony animal abuse, as well as armed criminal action.

Investigators are working to track down Jimmy’s owners. Anyone with information is asked to contact 636-797-5515.

An investigation is ongoing.

Paul Garcia in custody for the abuse of K-9 "Jimmy." PA Trisha Stefanski @justice_326 charged Garcia with Felony Animal Abuse and Armed Criminal Action. Garcia is in custody on $50,000.00 Cash Bond. Special thanks to the Dep., Detectives and Fingerprint Techs! @JeffCoMoSheriff pic.twitter.com/0Qf0XURMeS — Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) February 14, 2019

