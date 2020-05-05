Police: Man teaching son to drive beaten with baseball bat in NH road rage attack

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) -

A New Hampshire man teaching his son to drive in Manchester says he’s lucky to be alive after being beaten with a baseball bat after his son honked at another driver Monday.

“I told my kids yesterday I wasn’t hurting yesterday, but I’m hurting now,” John Campbell told 7News. “Anybody could’ve died from this incident.

Campbell was teaching his 15-year-old son to drive at the intersection of Granite and Commercial streets when his son honked at what appeared to be a light blue Subaru Legacy that pulled out in front of him, according to police.

That’s when the other driver pulled out a baseball bat, Campbell said.

“As soon as my son honked his horn on Granite Street he flung the bat right out the window,” Campbell said. “It was the longest baseball bat I’ve ever seen.”

The drivers pulled over just down the road and the other motorist confronted Campbell, beating him with the bat.

“I got a little bruise on my forearm but that’s nothing, I took two hits to the ribs trying to catch the bat,” Campbell said.

Police are looking for the car, and say road rage is a concern.

“It’s not uncommon, unfortunately,” said Manchester Police Department spokesperson Heather Hamel. “Whenever someone gets upset over something that happens on the road, it’s very concerning to us.”

