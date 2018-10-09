Police: Man thinks he’s meeting prostitute, robbed instead

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are investigating a report by a 19-year-old man who said he had arranged to meet a prostitute, but was robbed by two men instead.

The alleged victim told Hamden police Sunday that he had arranged to meet a prostitute in the city on Friday afternoon.

He told police that upon arrival at the arranged meeting site, he was robbed by two men who said they had a gun.

The men stole $140 the victim had on his person, then forced him into the backseat of his vehicle and drove to several ATMs where he was forced to withdraw an additional $600.

The victim was then driven to New Haven where he was released.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)