Police: Man threatened to stab victim with hypodermic needle during armed robbery in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Winthrop man is facing an armed robbery charge after police say he threatened to stab someone with a hypodermic needle in Boston Sunday night.

Mark Mazzone, 30, was arrested about 9:30 p.m. by Boston police officers responding to a report of a man threatening to stab another man with a hypodermic needle while demanding money on East Springfield Street, according to a post on the department’s website.

The victim said Mazzone fled the scene on foot after he gave him the money out of his wallet.

Mazzone was caught a short time later and was found with a hypodermic needle and the victim’s stolen money in his pants.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court on charges including armed robbery and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

