Police: Man threw chair at woman during altercation at Brockton restaurant

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man will face a judge after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman following an argument at a restaurant Sunday, police say.

Officers responded to the Tamboo restaurant on 252 Main St. about 5:30 p.m. after an altercation between two event organizers over designated spaces in the establishment, according to Brockton police.

Witnesses told police an argument broke out between two people. and during the dispute, witnesses identified 31-year-old Joseph Moise arguing with multiple people inside, police say.

Moise allegedly threw a chair, which hit a 24-year-old woman in the foot, according to police.

She was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

A 22-year-old female was also transported to a local hospital for minor injuries she sustained during the altercation.

Moise was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

