Police: Man threw cocaine from window during pursuit before flipping car in Oxford

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Webster man is facing criminal charges after officials say he tossed crack cocaine from the window of his car during a highspeed chase through Dudley that ended with a crash in the neighboring town of Oxford.

An officer on patrol in the area of Oxford Avenue tried to stop 41-year-old Kris Fitton, who allegedly sped by the cruiser at a high rate of speed, according to Dudley police.

As Fitton drove away, officials said the officer watched him throw items out of the window, which apparently contained crack cocaine.

The pursuing officer slowed his cruiser for safety reasons when Fitton crossed into Oxford.

Moments later, officials said Fitton’s Ford Taurus left the road, collided with a guardrail, and then overturned near the intersection of Larned Road.

Fitton, who was said to be driving with a suspended license, was taken into custody and transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for the treatment of minor injuries.

He is charged with failure to stop for police, reckless operation, marked lanes violation, speed greater than reasonable, operating after suspension, a stop sign violation, failure to wear a seatbelt, and possession of a class B substance.

He is slated to be arraigned Monday in Dudley District Court.

The incident is under investigation.

