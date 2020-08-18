Police: Man threw wife in river during fight over dinner plans

This Tuesday, May 30, 2017, photo, shows the Bridal Veil Falls along the Provo Canyon, near Provo, Utah. Brian McInerney of the National Weather Service says rivers are swelling and flowing briskly because snow runoff from mountain peaks is around double its normal amount in northern Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

(WHDH) — A 61-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he reportedly threw his wife into a river during a fight over dinner plans on Sunday.

Douglas Harold Green, of Pleasant Grove, Utah, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault, the Deseret News reported.

Workers at the Provo River Resort told authorities they witnessed Green throw his wife into a river at the RV campground, according to a police affidavit obtained by the news outlet.

Green wife claimed they were arguing over dinner plans when her husband allegedly became infuriated and “threatened to drown her in the river,” the affidavit stated. Green then reportedly dragged his wife to the river and “forced her in.”

Witnesses who watched the alleged incident unfold tried to help the victim but Green allegedly told them to “stay away.”

Investigators said the victim had bruises on both of her arms where Green had apparently grabbed her.

An investigation remains ongoing.

