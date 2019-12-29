Police: Man throws knife into car during road rage incident on Mass Pike

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Connecticut man is facing assault and battery charges after throwing a knife into another car during a road rage incident on the Mass Pike Saturday, state police said.

Troopers responding to reports of road rage on I-90 westbound in Auburn stopped a 2015 Jeep Wrangler and a 2011 BMW 328 that were involved, police said. One driver cut another off, which escalated to lights being flashed, gestures expressed and “brake jobs,” police said.

The driver of the Wrangler threw a folding pocket knife at the driver of the BMW while the drive’s side window was open and the knife struck the driver, a 22-year-old man, and his passenger, a 23-year-old woman, police said. Both sustained minor injuries.

Joshua Garrey, 26, of Wethersfield, Connecticut, was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent driving, following too close, throwing an object on a highway and failing to use care and caution. Garrey was released on $500 bail and will be arraigned at a later date in Worcester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)