ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) – A man is set to face a judge Thursday after police say he stole a Boston Children’s Hospital shuttle bus and led officers on a high-speed chase that ended 30 miles south of the city.

Andre Biggs, 32, of Providence, Rhode Island, is slated to appear in Attleboro District Court on charges including theft of a motor vehicle and reckless operation, among other offenses, according to state police.

Biggs allegedly stole an unattended, empty shuttle bus on Blackfan Circle around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

A GPS in the shuttle bus showed that it was heading southbound on Interstate 93 toward Braintree before taking a ramp from I-93 to Interstate 95 southbound toward R.I., state police said.

Two cruisers caught up with the shuttle bus on I-95 and a pursuit continued off the highway at exit 13A and onto Route 140 in Mansfield, state police added.

The shuttle bus reportedly continued onto West Street, at which point state police say the troopers terminated the pursuit for public safety reasons.

Biggs stopped the shuttle bus at a residence on the street before getting out of the vehicle, state police said. This happened right outside of Jennifer Tomasian’s home.

“I had no idea what was going on,” she recalled. “I didn’t even notice the van he had stolen was in our driveway until after the fact.”

Biggs allegedly tried to hide under a truck in a dirt driveway but was ultimately taken into custody.

“We have small kids; had it been an hour later, the kids would just be getting home off the bus,” Tomasian said.

No additional information has been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

