Police: Man trafficking fentanyl flees troopers in Gardner, crashes car into snowbank

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Webster man is facing fentanyl trafficking charges after officers found drugs following a car chase through a CVS parking lot in Gardner Saturday, police said.

A trooper on patrol in Gardner tried to pull over a 2013 Chevrolet Impala with a suspended license at 7:30 p.m., police said. The car allegedly pulled into a CVS parking lot and sped through, nearly striking several cars, then made a U-turn and almost hit a pickup truck head-on before crashing into a snowbank and getting stuck.

The driver put the car in reverse and forward several times while trying to flee, and after exiting the car began struggling with the trooper, police said. The driver allegedly broke free and got in the car again, appearing to hide something, and the trooper tasered him.

The driver allegedly gave fake identification but was later identified as Thomas M. LaFrance, 28, of Webster. Troopers seized 60 grams of fentanyl during booking, police said.

LaFrance was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, assault and battery on a police officer, failing to stop for police, negligent driving, malicious destruction of property, driving without a license, speeding and resisting arrest. He will be arraigned Monday in Gardner District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)