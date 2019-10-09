Police: Man trespassing on Commuter Rail tracks hit, killed by train in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man trespassing on the Commuter Rail tracks in Chelsea was hit and killed by a train on the Rockport Line late Tuesday night, transit police said.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Everett Avenue and Maple Street around 11:30 p.m. rushed the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

Transit police say the man in his 50s, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the man had been trespassing on the right-of-way when the train traveling inbound hit him, transit police said.

Foul play is not suspected, according to transit police, but an investigation remains ongoing.

Officials temporarily shut down part of the Commuter Rail service, along with a section of Everett Avenue. The scene has since cleared.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

