BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing a slew of charges after police say he tried breaking into numerous cars before firing multiple gunshots in East Boston on Sunday night.

Stephen Woodard, 30, is slated to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and armed career criminal.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a gun in the area of Chelsea and Porter streets around 7:20 p.m. met with several witnesses who said they saw a man, later identified as Woodard, in possession of a firearm, according to Boston police.

Witnesses added that Woodard had fled on Bremen Street and then into a motor vehicle that was parked in the lot of 111 Chelsea St.

Officers approached the car and found Woodard, who matched the description of the suspect, sitting in the driver’s seat, police said. They also reportedly noticed the driver’s window had been shattered and Woodard had blood on his hands.

Officers asked Woodard if he had been shot and he allegedly refused to answer.

Woodard had his hands between his legs down by the floor of the vehicle, police said.

Officers repeatedly asked him if he had a firearm or if he had been shot and eventually Woodard answered no to both questions, police added.

Woodard was removed from the vehicle and officers reportedly recovered a folding knife from his front pants pocket.

They also located a Rock Island Armory 45 caliber firearm that was partially under the driver’s seat where Woodward’s hands were, police said.

Officers also say they observed ballistic damage to the vehicle.

Woodard was taken into custody.

Officers spoke to a victim who said he had picked up food from a restaurant in the area and walked toward his car when he observed Woodard pulling the door handle of the victim’s car.

The victim told Woodard that the car belonged to him and Woodard walked away and attempted to gain entry to another vehicle, police said.

The victim said he asked Woodard what he was doing and Woodard allegedly responded by pulling out a firearm.

He went on to say that he fled the area and heard gunshots as he walked away.

Additional victims said they had exited the same restaurant as the other victim and were walking to the parking lot when Woodard walked toward them and pointed a firearm at them, police said. The victims fled the parking lot in their vehicle at a high rate of speed, hearing multiple gunshots ringing out from the area.

Another witness stated that he saw Woodard waving the firearm before shooting at a motor vehicle and fleeing the area.

