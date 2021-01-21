BOSTON (WHDH) - A man tried hiding on the roof of a building after crashing his car into an ambulance and fleeing from the scene in Roxbury Wednesday night, authorities said.

Boston police officers and state police troopers responding to a reported hit-and-run in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard around 9 p.m. spoke with EMTs who said that while driving a Boston EMS ambulance through the intersection with their lights and sirens activated, they were struck by a vehicle that failed to stop, according to Boston police.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Edward Bates, 30, of Andover, fled the scene on foot, police said.

Officers conducted a search for Bates, who police say was eventually found hiding on a rooftop of an industrial building at 150 Shirley St. several blocks away.

While on the roof, officers reportedly observed several “No Trespassing” signs.

Bates was taken into custody and removed from the roof with the assistance of the Boston Fire Department.

Officers recovered a small, plastic bag containing crack cocaine from Bate’s wallet, police said.

They also learned that his license was suspended, police added.

Bates is slated to appear in Roxbury District Court on charges of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, operating within 300 feet of an ambulance with lights and siren activated, leaving the scene of an accident — property damage, possession of Class B drugs, and trespassing.

