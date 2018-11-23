MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man involved in a fight in Merrimack Wednesday night tried assaulting one of the responding officers, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a fight in progress at 515 Daniel Webster Highway around 11:30 p.m. tried breaking up the scuffle when 29-year-old Steven McIntyre of Merrimack tried to hit one of the officers’ hands, police said.

McIntyre was taken into custody following a brief struggle.

He was transported to the Merrimack police Department and booked on charges of attempted assault on a police officer, resisting arrest or detention, and disorderly conduct.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in 9th Circuit Court- Merrimack Division on Nov. 29.

