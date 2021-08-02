FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man allegedly tried robbing a woman at gunpoint before fleeing from police in Fall River early Saturday morning.

Officer Connor Levesque patrolling the Corky Row section of the city around 2:15 a.m. was flagged down by a passerby who reported that an unknown man had tried to rob her at gun point, according to Fall River police.

Levesque spotted a man matching the victim’s description walking near the intersection of Morgan and Second streets.

The suspect, later identified as Adolfo Gonzalez, 40, ran through the neighborhood upon seeing Levesque, police said.

Levesque encountered Gonzalez on Whipple Street, where Gonzalez dropped a hard object before he continued fleeing, police added.

Officer John Aguiar was able to stop Gonzalez in the area of Second and Marble streets and took him into custody.

The object dropped by Gonzalez was determined to be a loaded 9mm handgun with a bullet in the chamber, according to police.

Gonzalez is allegedly not licensed to possess a firearm in Massachusetts.

He is facing charges of possession/carrying a large capacity firearm, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, possession of ammunition with a FID card, armed robbery, and resisting arrest.

