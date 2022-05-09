KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested after police say he tried to entice a 15-year-old girl into performing sex acts at the Kingston Collection shopping mall on Sunday night.

The 52-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, is facing a charge of enticing a child under the age of 16, according to the Kingston Police Department.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a 13-year-old who reported a disturbance at the mall spoke with witnesses and learned the man had attempted to entice a 15-year-old girl into sex acts, police said.

“The act was not completed, thanks to the appropriate response from the victim and a group of juveniles,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Great work by dispatch, patrol, mall security, and especially the juveniles who called and provided detailed witness statements.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

