Police: Man tried to flee troopers by swimming across Charles River

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who fled from state troopers Monday night tried to evade capture by swimming across the Charles River, police said.

A trooper was attempting to question a disorderly man at JFK Park on Memorial Drive in Cambridge when he suddenly took off on foot and jumped into the river, according to department spokesman Dave Procopio.

A patrol vessel spotted the suspect as he tried to make his way across the river and a trooper aboard the boat pulled the suspect out of the water.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken back to the river bank, where Cambridge police officers administered Narcan.

He was later taken by EMS to Mount Auburn Hospital for treatment.

No additional details were immediately available.

