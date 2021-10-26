(WHDH) — A man has been sentenced to prison for attempted murder after he admitted that he tried to kill a newborn baby with poisoned milk, authorities announced Monday.

Jamar Bailey, 21, of Birmingham, England, was sentenced in Birmingham Crown Court to 25 years behind bars after he gave a 3-week-old baby girl prescription drugs last summer, according to the West Midlands Police Department.

The baby was rushed to the hospital on June 27, 2020, after becoming listless and unresponsive, police said. A urine test is said to have detected sodium valproate, a drug used to treat epilepsy and bipolar disorder that can also be potentially fatal to newborns.

After police learned that sodium valproate can’t be accidentally ingested, a search of Bailey’s property yielded a baby’s milk bottle that tested positive for the presence of the drug.

Detectives also found a search history on Bailey’s phone for “how to poison a baby” and “how to kill a newborn baby.”

The baby is now said to be “thriving” but police say that it won’t be known if there are any lasting effects until she is older.

