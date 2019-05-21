Police: Man tried to pin Foxborough officer before intentionally crashing into cruiser during chase

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Foxborough police say a driver who they tried to stop for a registration issue used his car as a weapon to try and pin an officer against a building before fleeing the scene and wreaking havoc in Wrentham on Monday night, officials said.

An officer attempting to conduct a “routine” stop was nearly pushed into a nearby building by Jonathan Cleveland, of Pawtucket, according to the Foxborough Police Department.

Cleveland then sped off and led officers on a pursuit through Wrentham, where he intentionally struck a cruiser and sped at another, officials said.

He later drove into Cumberland, Rhode Island, where Foxborough police continue to give chase “due to the felonious assault” on two members of the department.

The pursuit ended a few miles later when the suspect pulled into a driveway and surrendered.

Cleveland was taken into custody by members of the Cumberland Police Department.

Charges are also being sought out of Wrentham District Court for the offenses in Massachusetts.

No Foxborough officers were injured during the chase.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)