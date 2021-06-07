(WHDH) — Police in New York City are searching for a man who they say tried to rape a woman on a sidewalk in broad daylight over the weekend.

The alleged incident happened in the area of East 33rd Street on Saturday around 7 a.m., according to the New York Police Department’s Crimestoppers division.

Police say the suspect grabbed the victim from behind, pulled his pants down, and attempted to rape her.

Video shared by police showed the suspect fleeing the area on foot.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact investigators at 1-800-577-TIPS.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)